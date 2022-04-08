Legendary Ocean City pizzeria to open location at Philly ballpark

You’ll be able to get a slice of the Jersey Shore this summer at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia as the legendary Ocean City pizzeria Manco & Manco will open a location to serve pizza to Phillies’ fans.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the new location will be down the right-field line in Ashburn Alley; they will sell 12-inch pies there and offer 18-inch pies in the suites at the ballpark.

Manco & Manco opened their first Ocean City location on the boardwalk in 1956; they now have three stores on the boardwalk and one in Somers Point.

Co-owner Chuck Bangle told the Press that they wanted to make sure the pizza at the ballpark met the same standards as the original locations, “we worked hard to replicate the dough, sauce and cheese and all of the proprietary products we use on the boardwalk that will be part of the menu here in Philadelphia.”

Keep a lookout in your neighborhood, too, as Bangle told the Press that further expansion is in the plans, but no other new locations were announced.

According to the Manco & Manco website, the secret to their popularity is that people know they’re going to get quality food: “It’s our consistency that makes the clock turn,” says Kay Manco, “and our survival stems from our loyal customers who come back year after year.”

According to Bangle, the new location is a big deal, “ I think it’s going to give us validation to customers that, ‘Can we make pizza 80 miles from home?’ And the answer is, ‘Yes, we can!’”

