Legendary New Jersey tavern is closing

It’s the end of an era in Jackson, as the venerable Cassville Tavern has closed down.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the bar’s last day was Saturday, Feb. 11.

I have a personal connection to the tavern, even though I don’t drink; my many sports bets with our evening host, Steve Trevelise, have been settled with one of the Cassville Tavern’s famous bar burgers.

Their hamburgers really were exceptional and I will miss going there (especially since Trev still owes me several burgers for various Giants bets he’s made with me over the years).

The good news is that the bar has been sold and early indications are that the new owners will continue to run it as a tavern, although a new reopening date hasn’t been announced.

The Fariello family has owned the place since 1972 (although the building has been in use since the early 1800s, possibly even since the late 1700s). Marilyn Fariello told APP.com,

You need someone younger to run this place," Fariello said. "You need new blood, new ideas. You have to keep up with the times, the ideas, the trends and everything else going on. If I was 20 years younger, I'd be tackling it all myself. But I'm not putting another ounce of my energy in this place. It was time to get out.

Marilyn Fariello, who is 73, has been running the bar by herself since her husband died in 2021 and she said she saw a chance to get out and did.

