(LAWRENCEVILLE) – In an effort to help shelter dogs and cats get adopted, a 14-year-old Lawrenceville teen has been making bow ties for them for the past six years.

Sir Darius Brown has been the owner of Beaux & Paws, a nonprofit and bow tie store for dogs and cats since he was eight years old.

Dog wearing a bow tie created by Sir Darius Brown. Photo Credit: sirdariusbrown.com

Brown said when he was two years old, he was diagnosed with a speech, comprehension and fine motor skills delay. When he was eight, his fine motor skills started to improve after he began helping his older sister with cutting fabric and learning how to use a sewing machine. It was during this time, he discovered his passion for making bow ties.

Dog wearing bow tie created by Sir Darius Brown. Photo Credit: sirdariusbrown.com

Brown has always had a love for animals, but he said he was truly moved by the devastations of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. When he learned the rescue dogs were going to be transferred from Texas and Puerto Rico to the ASPCA of NYC, he wanted to do his part to help.

Dog wearing bow tie created by 14 year old Darius Brown. Photo Credit: sirdariusbrown.com

"I thought if people could look really good and dapper in bow ties, why can't dogs and cats?" asked Brown.

14-year-old Sir Darius Brown sporting his dog and cat bow tie collection. Photo Credit: sirdariusbrown.com

Brown has made 1,000 bow ties to date and has donated many to various animal shelters in New Jersey. He has also donated bow ties to shelters and adoption centers across the United States and the United Kingdom. These efforts have helped get 1,500 dogs and cats adopted.

14-year-old Sir Darius Brown holding a dog wearing one of his custom-made bow ties. Photo Credit: GoFundMe @ Sir Darius Paw-some Mission

He said he believes that if a shelter animal looks cute and dapper in these bow ties, they'll become more noticeable and hopefully find their forever homes faster.

"It just catches their eye," said Brown.

14-year-old Sir Darius Brown holding a dog wearing one of his custom-made bow ties. Photo Credit: sirdariusbrown.com

Brown has a new Halloween and Christmas bow tie collection coming out, filled with bright and "blingy" colors.

The teen has also just received the Tri-County Rescue's Young Leadership Award, which Brown said he's very excited about.

"I believe it shows that my efforts and work are not being unseen. People are noticing my impacts and people are also running to help spread the word to help dogs as well," said Brown.

A snazzy bow tie for dogs and cats, created by 14 year old Lawrenceville teen, Sir Darius Brown. Photo Credit: sirdariusbrown.com

He also created the "PAW-SOME MISSION." The goal is to ship bow ties to and visit animal shelters in all 50 states. Anyone wishing to donate can do so on the GoFundMe site and help save the lives of dogs and cats through adoption.

A snazzy holiday bow tie for dogs and cats created by 14-year-old Lawrenceville teen, Sir Darius Brown. Photo Credit: sirdariusbrown.com

His bow ties are for sale on his website at www.sirdariusbrown.com, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the ASPCA.