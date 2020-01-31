Lawmakers want to help students graduate college in four years

Having a student get their undergraduate degree in four years can save that student (or their parents) thousands of dollars, but according to NJSpotlight.com, less than half of the students in New Jersey do.

NJSpotlight reports a bill was released from committee this week that would require “students to develop and file with their school a plan for completing their studies, as well as ask college officials to monitor their progress.” I would have assumed that students already did that with their parents (I know I did with my children), but I guess a little prodding couldn’t hurt.

Four year graduation rates vary greatly among New Jersey colleges and universities: Princeton has the highest rate at 89%, while Bloomfield College’s rate is less than 11%. NJSpotlight combed through data from the Department of Education to find that the average overall rate is 44%. Some other New Jersey schools with high four year graduation rates: The College of New Jersey at 74%, Ramapo at 60%, Rider at 58%, Rutgers-New Brunswick at 57% and Drew University with a rate of 56.6%.

New Jersey schools with low four year graduation rates include New Jersey City University at 7.1%, DeVry at 13.8%, Pillar College- 14.5%, Berkley College in Woodland Park at 15.7%, Felician at 19.8% and Kean at 20.2%.

