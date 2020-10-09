Latest crazy-dangerous kid trend that NJ cops want to stop

Police want children and teens to stop taking part in an activity called “swerving,” in which cyclists charge at moving cars and angle away at the last minute.

The riders ride in groups and block traffic as individual riders break off and charge at vehicles only to turn off, or swerve, at the last minute. The stunts are usually meant to be recorded and posted to social media.

Rochelle Park police warned on their Facebook page in September that they were going to start issuing tickets for these stunts.

"This conduct is dangerous for the children themselves and the entire motoring public," the department said.

Little Ferry police also said on their Facebook page that they would issue summonses and impound bicycles.

Voorhees police Capt. Carmen DelPalazzo told New Jersey 101.5 that his department had problems with swerving a year ago but took a different approach. Police there made ticketing and confiscation an option of last resort.

"We had hotspots in town and were getting calls all the time," DelPalazzo said.

The chief of police sent a letter to the parents of elementary and middle schoolers asking them to talk to their children about bike safety. The department also put together assemblies at the schools.

"The dialogue was good. I think they understood because we haven't had any issues since," DelPalazzo said, adding that credit also goes to parents for getting behind the message.

"Enforcement was our last option. That did take place on some occasions but it was very, very small. That worked, what we did," DelPalazzo said.

