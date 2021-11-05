Late Night with Seth Meyers takes a ‘Closer Look’ at NJ’s governor race

It was a big week for the Garden State on "Late Night with Seth Meyers!"

First, cast members of "The Sopranos," Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli (who played Bobby Bacala and Christopher Moltisanti, respectively) came on to discuss the popular HBO show, their podcast Talking Sopranos, and the show's famous finale.

Quick side note: if you haven't seen it yet, the creator of the show finally revealed the fate of Tony Soprano in the finale, more on that here.

Now back to "Late Night."

On Thursday night's episode, the show's segment "A Closer Look" zeroed in on the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.

Meyers explained that the democratic loss in Virginia is nothing to be surprised about before moving on to discuss New Jersey's governors past and present.

Highlights of the segment include:

Meyers describing Chris Christie's career path as going from GOP darling in 2009 to being "Trump's Gromit" (of Wallace and Gromit).

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The reminder of the time Christie fought with a random woman "like a pigeon with a French fry" in a parking lot about merging Mendham Township and Borough. An argument, Meyers points out, "that makes no sense to most people who live outside of New Jersey."

The shoutout to Freehold, my hometown! The few times Freehold is mentioned on TV (I'm going to guess mostly by Bruce Springsteen), I become that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the television.

Describing New Jersey's first settlers as "a bunch of dudes in tracksuits with gold chains."

You can watch the whole "A Closer Look," packed with plenty of jokes about the Garden State, here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

9 Dumb Things About New Jersey