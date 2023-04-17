Late-night traffic stop turns into big drug bust in Brigantine, NJ

A late-night traffic stop turned into a big drug bust in Brigantine over the weekend.

According to the Brigantine Police Department, shortly after midnight Sunday, one of their officers stopped a vehicle in the 3800 block of Brigantine Blvd. for multiple motor vehicle violations.

While conducting his stop, Officer Crosson developed reasonable suspicion that the occupants were involved in criminal activity. Due to this suspicion, a narcotics detection K9 was requested to respond to the scene.

The Atlantic City Police Department responded with a K9, which, "indicated the presence of narcotic odor during the sniff."

Police say a search of the vehicle yielded,

Over 200 individual dosage units of suspected heroin

Over 2 pounds of suspected marijuana

A quantity of suspected methamphetamine

As a result, 24-year-old Jamirr T. Arthur of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with,

3 counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substances

3 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also issued five motor vehicle summonses, including one for being an unlicensed driver.

Arthur was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

31 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, you definitely want to check out these great places for ice cream this summer when you are down the shore!