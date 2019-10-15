Last ‘Sopranos’ scene parodied on ‘The Simpsons’

It’s hard to believe it’s been 12 years since the famous fade to black dinner scene that ended The Sopranos run. Even harder to believe it took The Simpsons 7 more years to parody it. It finally happened Sunday night. Check out the clip below.

Holsten’s, an ice cream shop in Bloomfield that serves burgers, onion rings and other great food has been around since 1939 and was the Jersey location where the final Sopranos scene was shot. It was the abrupt cut to black scene that had fans momentarily furious thinking their cable had gone out. Then came those credits.

The Simpsons took on the scene for part of an episode centered on Fat Tony, Springfield’s resident gangster. It even includes baby Maggie trying in vain to park her Playskool car out front just like Meadow.

By the way the real Holsten’s is still going strong. According to their website you can even purchase a Sopranos cap.

