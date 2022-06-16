Fans of ‘The Simpsons’ can soon drink in Moe’s Tavern in Wildwood, NJ

Amanda Hugandkiss I’m looking for Amanda Hugandkiss!!!

Attention fellow Simpsons fans, prepare to drink at Moe’s.

Moe’s Tavern has been a staple on American TV for over three decades, and with good reason.

It’s the go-to bar for the patriarch of The Simpsons, Homer Simpson. It’s where he gets a pint of Duff beer or maybe a Flaming Moe (or as it originally began: a Flaming Homer).

Now New Jerseyans can enjoy a similar experience. There’s a Moe’s Tavern pop-up restaurant coming to Wildwood, New Jersey.

Cue the Flaming Moe’s theme:

Don’t get your hopes up though: you won’t get to a Barney Gumble level of drunk, the drinks are non-alcoholic, and they certainly won’t contain cough syrup like the Flaming Homer did.

The tavern will open up in Wildwood at 21st and the boardwalk.

For lifelong Simpsons fans, like myself, this is a dream.

I would love to laugh along with Bart and Lisa at an episode of Itchy and Scratchy.

I would love to belt the tunes of “Planet of the Apes: the Musical” after a few drinks.

Obviously, I’d ride the monorail with Phil Hartman’s Lyle Lanley (even though that’s far from safe).

However, if I can’t do any of those, I’d happily spend an afternoon blowing off steam at Moe’s Tavern, even if I had to tuck my pants into my socks.

(Have these references been specific enough? Can you tell I’m a lifelong fan?)

The pop-up is set to open on June 18. Tickets are $15.

Food choices include menu options with great references like “Krusteez Double Triple Burger” and “You Don’t’ Make Friends With Salad” (a tune that lives rent-free in my head).

Keep an eye out for this fun pop-up. If you miss it - don't have a cow, man.

