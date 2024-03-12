Last chance to catch this NJ eco cruise with your family
We’re always trying to think of things to do during this not-quite-winter, but not-quite-spring season. And it’s usually too cold for outdoor activities, especially when they’re on the water.
But this cool New Jersey mini cruise is asking you to bundle up for an activity that’s worth it.
A Sandy Hook Bay adventure that you didn’t even know existed. Sandy Hook Bay is like a wildlife paradise, especially in the winter. And if you didn’t know that it existed it’s probably time to check it out.
You and your family can take a look at seals, birds and all types of cool examples of New Jersey’s ecosystem out on the Sea Street Ferry.
It’s a super cool eco cruise that launches from Highlands, and is a great opportunity for you, your family and your kids to take a cruise around Sandy Hook and beyond.
Usually, these types of cruises are for sightseeing. But this one is a chance to get up close and personal with some of Mother Nature’s finest. If you’re lucky, and many people are, you’ll get a real show. Seals doing flips and birds performing for you. It’s like your own little National Geographic adventure.
And while this may sound like something that kids will freak out about the best part is that it’s something that will appeal to everyone no matter what age. People who have experienced it have described it as a blast for kids and their families.
So whether it’s spotting wildlife, or cruising past the beautiful and iconic Verrazano bridge, There’s never a dull moment on this fun, New Jersey, mini cruise.
The cruise has been ongoing and taking off on Saturdays and since January 27th. But there’s still one more date you can catch it. March 23rd.
It’s going to be 2 1/2 hours of pure fun tickets are $55 for adults, $30 for kids under 12, and $50 for seniors.
Seriously, folks, this is one adventure you don't wanna miss. It's a chance to kick back, enjoy nature, and make some memories with your crew.
So, grab your binoculars and get ready to see some of the nature that you may have missed here in New Jersey.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.