Last chance to catch this NJ eco cruise with your family

We’re always trying to think of things to do during this not-quite-winter, but not-quite-spring season. And it’s usually too cold for outdoor activities, especially when they’re on the water.

But this cool New Jersey mini cruise is asking you to bundle up for an activity that’s worth it.

A Sandy Hook Bay adventure that you didn’t even know existed. Sandy Hook Bay is like a wildlife paradise, especially in the winter. And if you didn’t know that it existed it’s probably time to check it out.

You and your family can take a look at seals, birds and all types of cool examples of New Jersey’s ecosystem out on the Sea Street Ferry.

It’s a super cool eco cruise that launches from Highlands, and is a great opportunity for you, your family and your kids to take a cruise around Sandy Hook and beyond.

Sandy Hook Bay via Google Maps Sandy Hook Bay via Google Maps loading...

Usually, these types of cruises are for sightseeing. But this one is a chance to get up close and personal with some of Mother Nature’s finest. If you’re lucky, and many people are, you’ll get a real show. Seals doing flips and birds performing for you. It’s like your own little National Geographic adventure.

And while this may sound like something that kids will freak out about the best part is that it’s something that will appeal to everyone no matter what age. People who have experienced it have described it as a blast for kids and their families.

So whether it’s spotting wildlife, or cruising past the beautiful and iconic Verrazano bridge, There’s never a dull moment on this fun, New Jersey, mini cruise.

The cruise has been ongoing and taking off on Saturdays and since January 27th. But there’s still one more date you can catch it. March 23rd.

It’s going to be 2 1/2 hours of pure fun tickets are $55 for adults, $30 for kids under 12, and $50 for seniors.

Seriously, folks, this is one adventure you don't wanna miss. It's a chance to kick back, enjoy nature, and make some memories with your crew.

So, grab your binoculars and get ready to see some of the nature that you may have missed here in New Jersey.

The bass are biting in New Jersey fresh waters Starting in mid to late May the largemouth bass started biting on my favorite lake. I finally got a chance to get out and see how good the fishing is this year and it didn't take long to catch. I got two bass in the first 10 minutes on the lake. We used to fish exclusively with live bait, either worms, nightcrawlers (the bigger worms), or minnows. That got too easy and it's not what "real" fishermen do.

It's more of a sport if you fool the fish into biting your hook with the right lure and the proper presentation. You have to figure out what they would be feeding on that time of year, pick a lure that resembles that and finesse it in a way that makes it look enticing to the fish. To most people, this is a stupid waste of time, but to those of us who caught the fishing bug as a kid or an adult, it's almost addictive. OK, it is addictive.

Most people look at a body of water such as a pond, lake, river, or stream and admire it for its natural beauty. Fishermen try to figure out what kind of fish are below the surface and what would be the best spot to catch them. If you have small kids and you know how to fish, you can create amazing memories and give a great lesson on nature. My dad and my uncles did that for me and those of some of the best memories of my childhood.

There are so many different kinds of fish and fishing in New Jersey's fresh waters. We usually think of fishing at the Jersey Shore, but there are plenty of fishing opportunities not far from where you live . Make sure you know a few simple rules and ask a local tackle shop for some good advice on what to buy and where to go, and you're good to go. It's a great way to enjoy the diversity of landscapes we have here and challenge yourself a little.

I challenged myself for the first time this season to try and catch a few bass on Thursday afternoon right before the rain and thunderstorms and had success right away in one of my favorite fishing holes in Medford.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈