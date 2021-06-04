Lane closures coming to Scudder Falls Bridge between NJ and PA

Only one lane of traffic will be available at times one direction at a time starting Friday night on Route 295's Scudder Falls Bridge for the pouring of concrete on the new crossing that is nearing completion.

The pours on the northbound side are onto the metal deck of the bridge’s parallel downstream span and are weather sensitive, according to Delaware River Bridge Joint Toll Bridge Commission spokesman Joe Donnelly. They must be conducted in a specific sequence determined by corresponding steel structural supports.

The closures are scheduled to start on the northbound side of Route 295 leaving New Jersey on Friday night at 11 p.m. and will last until noon on Saturday. The same closure will be in place Monday through Thursday.

One lane will also be available entering New Jersey during the morning commute between 6 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It took 30 minutes to travel from the Newtown exit in Bucks County to the bridge during an earlier single lane closure, according to Donnelly.

The work has to happen during the busiest time of the day to allow for the uninterrupted availability of concrete and a sufficient number of drivers to deliver it, Donnelly said.

"There's going to be other closings coming down the pike in June as this goes on to get the second span opened up but this is probably the most challenging period, Donnelly said.

The first new bridge carrying traffic into Pennsylvania opened in July 2019 and included a new toll cashless toll plaza. It has been carrying two lanes of traffic in each direction. The second new bridge for traffic entering New Jersey is scheduled to open in the late summer.

Scudder Falls Bridge. Lanes leaving Pennsylvania are on the right (Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The best Jersey diners that don't exist anymore New Jersey diners are not only about great food, but the ambiance as well. You get to know the servers, they get to know you. It's fun seeing which celebrity's picture with the owner is hanging on the wall. New Jersey diners bring you something that the franchise places could never bring and that is a taste of New Jersey. With that in mind, Steve Trevelise wanted to know what some of your favorite diners were that don't exist anymore. He asked that to his Facebook following, here's some of what they came up with.