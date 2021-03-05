LAKEWOOD — Seniors having trouble using the internet or phone trying to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination will be able to get a ticket for an appointment on Friday.

The tickets from CHEMED Health Center are being handed out at the parking lot of FirstEnergy Park, home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last, according to a release provided to The Lakewood Scoop.

A appointment time for next week will be printed on each ticket, which must be presented at the time of the vaccination. Tickets will only be given to those 65 and over.

CHEMED held a walk-up vaccination center for seniors that started Tuesday and was supposed to continue on Wednesday. An overwhelming response that caused a shortage of parking spaces for patients and visitors as well as surrounding businesses led to the cancellation of the second day, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

News 12 New Jersey reported 1,500 doses were administered on Tuesday.

Ocean County has the state's largest population of those 65 and over. Many seniors have had difficulty navigating websites to make vaccination appointments and the state's phone system is not fully staffed.

During Wednesday's coronavirus briefing, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said there have been a million calls to the state's call center with 5,000 appointments scheduled. The state temporarily suspended taking phone appointments on Feb. 10 in order to retrain agents.

A representative from CHEMED on Friday morning did not immediately return a message from New Jersey 101.5.

