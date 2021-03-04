Wegmans, Acme, ShopRite: New places to get COVID-19 vaccination

The addition of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has opened up more vaccination locations, some of which allow customers to pick which vaccine they would like to receive.

All nine Wegmans supermarkets began taking appointments on Thursday. CVS and Rite Aid also administers vaccines at numerous pharmacies. ShopRite said it is adding another 30 of its store pharmacies for a total of 69 locations.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that the chains would be offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine under the brand Janssen. The vaccines are being provided by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

"We currently have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in New Jersey but that could change week to week based on what the state allocates to us," spokeswoman Deana Percassi told New Jersey 101.5, adding that vaccinations will begin Friday.

Wegmans said appointments can be made at wegmans.com/pharmacy or by by calling 1-800-207-6099, Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to a recorded message on Thursday afternoon, all available appointments are filled. The link goes to a page with no apparant way to make an appointment.

Customers should bring their insurance card and photo ID to the appointment; a Wegmans online account is not required.

Acme, also mentioned by Murphy as having the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, was accepting appointments on its website at acmemarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-19. The appointment process allows customers to select which vaccine they would like to receive. The chain has 72 locations in New Jersey but not all have a pharmacy.

Murphy said there is no major difference in effectiveness between the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer and said trying to compare the effectiveness of the three brands is "an apples-to-oranges comparison of methodology" of when the vaccine studies were done.

Appointments for all ShopRite locations can be made through the state website. The full list of locations and the vaccination being offered are:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

ShopRite of Absecon: 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon (Moderna)

ShopRite of Hammonton: 80 S. Whitehorse Pike, Hammonton (Janssen)

ShopRite of Somers Point: 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point (Moderna)

BERGEN COUNTY

ShopRite of Englewood: 40 Nathaniel Place, Englewood (Moderna)

ShopRite of Rochelle Park: 220 W. Passaic Street, Rochelle Park (Moderna)

BURLINGTON COUNTY

ShopRite of Bordentown: 622 Rte. 206 & Martin, Bordentown (Janssen)

ShopRite of Burlington: 1817 Mount Holly Rd., Burlington (Janssen)

ShopRite of Cinnaminson: 141 Rte. 130 South, Cinnaminson (Janssen)

ShopRite of Marlton: 307 West Rte. 70, Marlton (Janssen)

ShopRite of Medford: 208 Route 70, Medford (Moderna)

ShopRite of Union Mill: 892 Union Mill Road, Mt. Laurel (Moderna)

CAMDEN COUNTY

ShopRite of Berlin: 200 Route 73 North, Berlin (Moderna)

ShopRite of Chews Landing: 1200 Chews Landing Road, Chews Landing (Moderna)

CAPE MAY COUNTY

ShopRite of Marmora: 4 W. Roosevelt Boulevard, Marmora (Moderna)

ShopRite of Rio Grande: 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande (Moderna)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

ShopRite of Landis Avenue: 3600 E. Landis Ave., Vineland (Janssen)

ShopRite of Millville: 2130 N. 2nd Street, Millville (Moderna)

ShopRite of Upper Deerfield: 1000 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton (Moderna)

ESSEX COUNTY

ShopRite of East Orange: 533 Martin L. King Blvd., East Orange (Janssen)

ShopRite of Newark: 206 Springfield Avenue, Newark (Moderna)

ShopRite of Livingston: 483 S. Livingston Avenue, Livingston (Moderna)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

ShopRite of Glassboro: 201 William L. Dalton Drive, Glassboro (Moderna)

ShopRite of Mullica Hill: 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill (Moderna)

ShopRite of West Deptford: 1077 Mantua Pike, West Deptford (Janssen)

HUNTERDON COUNTY

ShopRite of Clinton: 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton (Moderna)

ShopRite of Flemington: 272 Highway 202/31 North, Flemington (Moderna)

MERCER COUNTY

ShopRite of East Windsor: 319 Rte. 130, Hightstown (Janssen)

ShopRite of Ewing: 1750 North Olden Ave., Ewing (Janssen)

ShopRite of Hamilton: 130 Marketplace Boulevard, Robbinsville (Moderna)

ShopRite of Hamilton Square: 1225 Rte. 33, Hamilton Plaza, Hamilton Township (Janssen)

ShopRite of Lawrenceville: 3373 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville (Janssen)

ShopRite of Pennington: 2555 Pennington Road, Pennington (Moderna)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

ShopRite of East Brunswick: 14-22 West Prospect Street, East Brunswick (Moderna)

ShopRite of Edison: 775 Rte. 1 & Old Post Rd., Edison (Janssen)

ShopRite of Perth Amboy: 365 Convery Blvd., Perth Amboy (Janssen)

ShopRite of South Plainfield: 3600 Park Ave., South Plainfield (Janssen)

ShopRite of Spotswood: 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood (Moderna)

MONMOUTH COUNTY

ShopRite of Howell: 5145 Nesconset Highway, Howell (Janssen)

ShopRite of Neptune: 2200 Highway 66, Neptune (Janssen)

ShopRite of Hazlet: 3120 State Highway 35, Hazlet (Moderna)

ShopRite of Marlboro: 280 US Highway 9, Marlboro (Moderna)

ShopRite of Shrewsbury: 1151 Shrewsbury Ave., Shrewsbury (Janssen)

MORRIS COUNTY

ShopRite of Flanders: 90 Bartley Road, Flanders (Moderna)

ShopRite of Greater Morristown: 178 E. Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls (Moderna)

ShopRite of Lincoln Park: 60 Beaver Brook Road, Lincoln Park (Moderna)

ShopRite of Parsippany: 808 Rte. 46 West, Parsippany (Janssen)

ShopRite of Stirling: 1153 Valley Road, Stirling (Janssen)

OCEAN COUNTY

ShopRite of Bricktown: 668 Rte. 70, Bricktown (Janssen)

ShopRite of Fischer Bay: 860 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River (Moderna)

ShopRite of Manahawkin: 297 Route 72, Manahawkin (Moderna)

ShopRite of Manchester: 1001 Rte. 70 West, Lakehurst (Janssen)

ShopRite of Route 37: 2 Rte. 37 West, Toms River (Janssen)

PASSAIC COUNTY

ShopRite of Little Falls: 171 Browertown Road, Little Falls (Moderna)

ShopRite of West Milford: Union Valley-Marshall Hill, West Milford (Moderna)

SOMERSET COUNTY

ShopRite of Bernardsville: 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville (Moderna)

ShopRite of Hillsborough: RT. 206 & Amwell Road, Hillsborough (Moderna)

ShopRite of Somerville: 1 South Davenport St., Somerville (Janssen)

SUSSEX COUNTY

ShopRite of Byram: 90-80 Route 206 North, Stanhope (Moderna)

ShopRite of Franklin: 270 Rte. 23, Franklin (Janssen)

ShopRite of Newton: 125 Water Street (Route 206 North), Newton (Moderna)

ShopRite of Sparta: 18 N. Village Blvd., Sparta (Janssen)

UNION COUNTY

ShopRite of Clark: 76 Central Avenue, Clark (Moderna)

ShopRite of Elizabeth: 865 W. Grand Street, Elizabeth (Moderna)

ShopRite of Hillside: 367 Rte. 22 West, Hillside (Janssen)

ShopRite of Linden: 637 W. Edgar Rd., Aviation Plaza, Linden (Janssen)

ShopRite of Union: 2401D US Highway 22 West, Union (Janssen)

WARREN COUNTY

ShopRite of Greenwich: 1207 Route 22, Phillipsburg (Moderna)

ShopRite of Mansfield: 1965 Rte. 57 West & Allen St., Hackettstown (Janssen)

ShopRite of Washington: 2 Clubhouse Drive @ Route 31 South, Washington (Moderna)

A spokeswoman for Walmart, which in January announced 13 New Jersey locations where the vaccine would be available, said it is not yet offering vaccines to the general public in the state.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

