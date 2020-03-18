Lakewood police break up packed weddings after coronavirus order

LAKEWOOD — Police said they broke up two weddings on Tuesday night for violating Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order limiting gatherings of people to 50 people in order to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.

Lakewood police spokesman Greg Staffordsmith said officers responded to a wedding at the Fountain Ballroom on Vassar Avenue just before 8 p.m. and at Lake Terrace Oak Street shortly after 8 p.m.

The staff and guests dispersed without incident, according to Staffordsmith.

Murphy issued the executive order on Monday. On Tuesday, he ordered the closing of indoor shopping centers, casinos, racetracks, gyms, theaters, nightclubs and entertainment centers. Bars and restaurants are also barred from serving dine-in customers.

According to The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the wedding incidents, one of the events had about 75 people in attendance.

Staffordsmith said Lakewood police takes the governor's order seriously and "will certainly do our part to protect those we serve by strictly enforcing his mitigation strategies over the next few weeks" and urged residents to do the same.

Health officials encourage people to clean their hands often, staying home if you are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask if you aren’t feeling well, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and practice social distancing.

