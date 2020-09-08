Lakewood officer’s funeral to be held at BlueClaws ballpark

LAKEWOOD — The funeral for Lakewood police officer Nicklas Shimonovich will be Friday at FirstEnergy Park, the home of the Lakewood BlueClaws.

The 23-year-old died on Saturday after his motorcycle hit a mailbox and parked utility trailer in Jackson on Thompson Bridge Road, the same street where he lived.

Lakewood police on Monday said a viewing for the public and fellow policewill take place from noon until 2 p.m. at the ballpark, with a service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Shimonovich will then be taken via a police procession to St. Mary’s Cemetery on Locust Street in Lakewood for burial at 4 p.m.

Nicklas Shimonovich's parents, Lt. Rob Shimonovich and Sgt. Jeanette Shimonovich, are also Lakewood police officers.

Lakewood police remember Officer Nicklas Shimonovich (Lakewood Scoop)

The National Chaplains Association has created a Rayze It campaign to help the Shimonovich family with funeral expenses.

"The National Chaplains Association, who have had the honor of working closely with the Lakewood Police Department and the Shimonovich family for many years, have set up a Rayze It campaign, with the approval of the Shimonovich family, to raise the funds needed for the burial plot, funeral and related expenses," reads a message on the fundraising page.

Nicklas Shimonovich was a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams. He graduated both the New Jersey State Corrections Academy and the Monmouth County Police Academy.

FirstEnergy Park is owned by Lakewood Township.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report details about the funeral.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ