NJ police family mourns son killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old Lakewood Police officer has died after an off duty motorcycle crash in Ocean County, according to police.

Nicklas Shimonovich, a Jackson resident, was involved in the crash in his hometown late Saturday afternoon, according to police in both townships.

Jackson Police said just before 5 p.m., Shimonovich was traveling east on Thompson Bridge Road on a 2015 Harley Davidson, when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a mailbox and parked utility trailer.

His parents also are both members of the Lakewood Police Department, Jeannette Shimonovich and Lt. Robert Shimonovich as first reported by NJ.com and Lakewood Scoop.

Nicklas Shimonovich was hired by Lakewood Police in March 2018 and was a patrolman on the evening shift.

Nicklas Shimonovich, left, with his parents in 2018 (Jeannette Shimonovich Facebook page)

A photo of all three family members in their police uniforms was shared by Jeannette Shimonovich to her Facebook page in June 2018.

The family lives on the road where the crash happened, according to property records.

Shimonovich was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

He was taken to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus where he died of his injuries a short time later, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Jackson Police and anyone who may have witnessed it can contact Police Officers Tristan Bennett or Kevin Chesney at 732-928-1111.

