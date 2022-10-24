Lakewood, NJ replants trees chopped down to drive away homeless

LAKEWOOD — They're smaller than their predecessors, but new trees at Lakewood town square have finally been planted after the township removed them over the summer to deter the homeless.

New plantings were added to the plaza over the weekend, as first reported by The Lakewood Scoop. Crews also repainted the walls surrounding the trees for a cleaner look. The touch-ups and new trees were part of a plan Mayor Ray Coles outlined to New Jersey 101.5 in early September.

Lakewood chopped the old trees down on Aug. 8 amid an increase in complaints about the homeless, including reports that some were defecating between parked cars. Coles had said that some female employees who worked at the nearby municipal building did not feel safe going to their cars alone.

Homeless people under the trees at Lakewood Town Square in June 2022 before the trees were cut down on Aug. 8. (Google Maps)

And despite criticism, Coles said that the tree removals had made a noticeable impact. Without shade from the summer sun, the homeless had moved away, making room for families to return.

"It seems to have helped alleviate the problem with town square. Employees seem more comfortable coming and going from work," Coles said at the time. "I had a business owner call me to tell me he has seen a difference."

Coles did not immediately respond to a request for comment from New Jersey 101.5 late Monday morning.

Crews replanting trees at town square in Oct 2022. (The Lakewood Scoop)

