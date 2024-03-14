A Lakewood man was selling counterfeit postage stamps online for several months, despite multiple warnings from officials that he was duping the public, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Yisroel Kornik, 33, has been arrested and charged with counterfeiting, following an investigation by county and federal officials, including the United States Postal Inspection Service.

According to the prosecutor's office, Kornik was buying and importing fake U.S. postage stamps from China, and then selling them on various online platforms, such as Amazon and Walmart.

Kornik received multiple notices from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that the stamps he was reselling were counterfeit, but he continued to bring them in to the U.S. in large amounts, according to officials.

The alleged crime occurred from October 2023 to March 2024, officials said.

A search warrant of Kornik's resident was executed on Tuesday. During the search, detectives seized counterfeit stamps that had a value of more than $10,000, according to the prosecutor's office.

Kornik was taken into custody at his home without incident, officials said. He was charged via summons pending an upcoming court appearance.

