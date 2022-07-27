Lakewood, NJ man was drunk and speeding before deadly crash, cops say

LAKEWOOD — A 20-year-old township resident was drunk and speeding when his car veered into the path of another vehicle and crashed head-on, killing a woman, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

Mordechai Berkowitz has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and assault by auto stemming from the crash that killed 44-year-old Juana Lopez-Hernandez.

Berkowitz was also charged with motor vehicle offenses of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain lane.

Deadly Lakewood crash on Friday (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) Deadly Lakewood crash on Friday (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

On Friday at 8:20 p.m., township police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash along South Lake Drive near East Lake Park Drive.

Berkowitz had been speeding at roughly 90 miles an hour in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, according to Billhimer, eastbound on South Lake Drive when his car crossed over the double yellow lanes and collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota RAV-4.

Deadly Lakewood crash on Friday (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) Deadly Lakewood crash on Friday (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

That vehicle was driven by 35-year-old Maria Flores-Moreno, of Jackson, with front-seat passenger, Lopez-Hernandez.

The road's posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Lopez-Hernandez, a Mexican national, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

South Lake Drive at Park Drive in Lakewood, with a posted 35 MPH speed limit (Google Maps) South Lake Drive at Park Drive in Lakewood, with a posted 35 MPH speed limit (Google Maps) loading...

Flores-Moreno was listed in stable condition on Wednesday at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Berkowitz was also taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for injuries suffered in the crash.

A blood test at the hospital showed that Berkowitz had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.215%.

Under state law, a person can be convicted of drunk driving if they operate a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or greater.

Berkowitz was being held at Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.