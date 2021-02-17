Lakehurst Sailor gives birth, then gets promoted

For many of us, multi-tasking means holding a conversation while scrolling through our smart phone. How about going through rigorous military training while pregnant?

A sailor from Lakehurst, New Jersey, stationed at Navy Expeditionary Combat Command delivered her baby on the day of the Fiscal Year 21 Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Final Night. “I’ve always known I’ve wanted to make Chief,” said Personnel Specialist Chief Veronica Guadalupe Foley, a selected chief initiated with class 127. “But never did I imagine going through the season while being pregnant, much less delivering on the last day of training right before my pinning.”

She says that while dealing with both brought a lot of pressure, she was able to remain focused: “When I got told that I had made chief, that I’d gotten selected, the first thing I said to myself and those around me was: ‘Don't let this distract you,’ I would not let my pregnancy define me. I refused to be limited as much as possible, and I knew I definitely wanted this. So, I pushed myself. Within my pregnancy limitations of course.”

“The day I went into labor was a day of mixed emotions,” said Foley. “I was nervous because my baby was coming out three weeks earlier than expected, I was excited to finally meet her, and I was saddened because I knew I would not be able to stand next to my class 127 brothers and sisters and be a part of the Pinning Ceremony with them.” The baby was named Fiona Margaret Mary Foley. Giving birth meant that she had to miss the big pinning ceremony with her fellow classmates, but, to her surprise, they brought the ceremony to her; she walked outside her home to see Navy personnel gathered to present her with her anchors, signifying her promotion to Chief Petty Officer. Congrats to CPO Veronica Guadalupe Foley on the promotion and the new baby!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.