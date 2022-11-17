A Hudson County man has found himself in trouble down in Ocean County after being pulled over by police in Lakehurst, which led to a pursuit on foot across Route 37 on Nov. 10.

Frank W. Espinoza, 50, of West New York, and his 2006 Dodge Charger was stopped facing perpendicular on Route 70 across the lane of travel near Route 37, around 9:01 p.m., Lakehurst Police Chief Matthew Kline said.

The officer who made the stop asked Espinoza to get out of his vehicle during the stop due to his "deceptive behavior."

Kline said that when the officer put on his emergency overhead lights to check on Espinoza, the West New York man "backed up across both lanes of travel and drove off traveling east on Route 37."

He was pulled over and stopped by police on Route 37 East and the borough line.

Espinoza gave the Lakehurst Police Officer a fake name and date of birth, among other misleading information about himself, police said.

While looking into who Espinoza really was, police discovered federal parole violation and Ocean County Superior Court warrants for his arrest.

While the officer tried arresting Espinoza, the Hudson County man opted to run across the often busy highway of Route 37 into a nearby wooded area.

Police said that the officer caught up to Espinoza, arrested him following a "short struggle."

He was charged with obstruction of administration of law, hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, suspended license, unsafe backing, careless driving, and failure to give license. He was being held at Ocean County Jail.

