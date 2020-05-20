Governor Phil Murphy does not exactly have former Gov. Chris Christie’s caustic tongue. The most earthy phrase he could muster of late has been ‘knucklehead’ and has used this enough times in coronavirus press briefings in describing rules breakers that it’s become somewhat of a Jersey joke. Some Republicans have tried calling him out on his inappropriateness which considering his predecessor is downright laughable. (By the way I whole-heartedly supported Christie’s acidic style.)

“It is disrespectful to the citizens of New Jersey who have – and will continue to — make hard sacrifices to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives,” claimed Republican State Senator Joe Pennacchio. Please. Don’t make a fool of yourself Joe. You know damn well he hasn’t been calling the vast majority who have been making hard sacrifices this word. In fact he’s been praising and thanking them. It’s the very jerks who selfishly refuse to make those sacrifices who have this word hung on them.

Now the NJ Democratic State Committee is having some fun with this knucklehead business for a good cause. They are going to be selling a ‘don’t be a knucklehead’ t-shirt and money will be going to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

If you’d like to pick the best design here’s an easy link to vote. Personally I’m torn between the license plate and the New Jersey welcome sign. If I can’t decide does that make me a - (gasp) - knucklehead?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.