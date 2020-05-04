You. Have. Got. To. Be. Kidding. Me.

State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Morris) says he is quite offended at the harsh language Gov. Phil Murphy has used in describing people who have violated executive orders during the pandemic. When gatherings have occurred in places like Newark and Lakewood, he’s called those folks "knuckleheads." When people have confronted police officers or store clerks and purposely coughed on them and lied by claiming they had coronavirus, they got the "knucklehead" treatment as well. Electronic road signs have even implored New Jerseyans to not be knuckleheads.

Pennacchio said in a statement released by his office, “I strongly condemn the flippant language the Governor has used in press conferences and on these signs. It is disrespectful to the citizens of New Jersey who have – and will continue to – make hard sacrifices to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives."

The statement went on to say, “The sophomoric language is unbecoming of the Governor, and certainly not fair to the people of New Jersey. Webster defines a knucklehead as a ‘stupid person.’ Is that what you think of sacrificing New Jersey citizens? Really?”

I would say it’s unbecoming of a state senator (and completely disingenuous) to pretend the "knucklehead" comments are directed at those citizens who are making sacrifices. Murphy’s point is just the opposite; that these are the people who are arrogantly and defiantly NOT making sacrifices, NOT complying with executive orders, and are putting others at risk in doing so.

Obviously they could be fairly called far worse than knuckleheads, and Pennacchio needs a reality check.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.