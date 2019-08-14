Kitten saved in NJ at GWB toll plaza dubbed ‘Highway’ by cops

FORT LEE — A kitten was saved from dodged traffic on the lower level toll plaza of the George Washington Bridge, according to Port Authority police.

Police said the "good Samaritan motorist" turned over the tiny cat to cops, who named the kitten "Highway." Police shared a photo of the rescued kitten with Officer Lauren Lattanzio.

P.O. Lauren Lattanzio with "Highway" the rescued kitten (Port Authority Police)

The young animal was taken to the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro, where the kitten will be available for adoption.

