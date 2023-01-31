‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Is Coming to Hulu

It's official: King of the Hill is coming back to television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, show creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have inked a deal to revive the popular series, which will air exclusively on Hulu. The new set of episodes will feature original voice actors Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom reprising the roles of their animated characters.

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago," Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals, said in a statement. "This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we're so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."

King of the Hill and country music have had close ties since the series launched in 1997. The television show follows the lives of the Hill family, their friends and fellow residents of Arlen, Texas, as they navigate their daily lives.

The show's official soundtrack was released in 1999 via Asylum Records, featuring a mix of original songs and Southern rock covers from country stars of the era. The 15-track LP included Brooks & Dunn's take on Bob Seger's "Against the Wind," Deana Carter's version of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Free Fallin'," as well as Travis Tritt and George Thorogood's cover of Hank Williams' classic, "Move It On Over."

In 2000, the King of the Hill episode "Peggy's Fan Fair" included special appearances from Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, Wynonna Judd, Clint Black and wife, Lisa Hartman Black, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Charlie Daniels, Martina McBride and Terri Clark.

An official release date for the King of the Hill reboot has yet to be announced but is expected to arrive sometime in 2023.