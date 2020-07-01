Kellyanne Conway’s teen daughter is an anti-Trump, pro-BLM TikTok star

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's 15-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway, is now a viral TikTok star after sharing her political views on the platform—views that happen to be drastically different from her mother's.



The New Jersey resident's daughter has become an overnight viral sensation after sharing messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community and Black Lives Matter movement, along with voicing her strong disdain for Trump, who her mother formerly served as campaign manager for.

But comments from social media users concerning Claudia's views haven't all been positive. "When [your] mom is Trump's counselor..." one comment on her page read, which Claudia responded to by explaining that she is her own person with her own beliefs.

"Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions that are not influenced by your parents at all, simply by educating yourself," she told the camera.

"My views have absolutely nothing to do with my mom," she continued. "Yes, my mother is Kellyanne Conway, senior counsel for the president of the United States. She also was his campaign manager during the 2016 election. So... your point?"

Claudia's TikTok bio calls for the arrest of the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was murdered in her own home. "It’s a great day to arrest Brett Hankison, John Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove," her bio reads.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram, Claudia describes herself as an "activist" and "ally."

See some of her Instagram posts, below, including a photo of her with her mom:

Her mother isn't the only parent with political opinions. Her father, George Conway, is a noted Republican anti-Trump pundit who has excoriated the president on Twitter, in essays and in political ads produced by the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, which he co-founded.