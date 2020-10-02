Former White House advisor and New Jersey native Kellyanne Conway announced she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Conway tweeted that she was experiencing mild symptoms, including a light cough, and was quarantining at home.

Conway was among the attendees at a Rose Garden ceremony in which President Donald J. Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. late Friday afternoon after experiencing a fever and fatigue.

Conway, who grew up in Camden County’s Waterford Township, is currently a resident of Alpine.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.