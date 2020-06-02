Keeping myself honest in case I miraculously hit the lottery

I can't remember the last time we even did this. Today we're bringing back a Lottery Wish List segment. That's where I purchase some lottery tickets, in this case Mega Millions, and promise to share some of it with listeners in the outrageously unlikely event I hit for the whole thing.

The jackpot as I write this stands at $356 million with a cash option of $280 million. Yes, it will never happen, but yes, I would take the cash option. As we've done before we take some on-air callers who tell us what they would do with a $2 million cut of the winnings with the only ground rule being one of those things has to be totally selfish and fun. We keep people's contact info until the drawing and if the 302,575,350 to 1 chance plays out we all go to lottery headquarters together in a limo and collect our prize.

Now that you can be anonymous for a lottery win in the state of New Jersey, I want people to know I'm being honest. So here are my tickets.

Jeff Deminski photo

Is it going to happen? Of course not. Could it? Absolutely. It's a fun thing to think about if nothing else. So imagine what you'd do with the money and be ready to call in today, Tuesday June 2, in the 6pm hour. Hope to see you in that limo!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.