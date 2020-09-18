He’s been dreaming about punishing the wealthy for three years now, and his dream is finally coming true. Governor Murphy’s poorly thought out and long dreamed-about millionaire’s tax will finally come to fruition here in New Jersey. And as much as Governor Murphy would like to claim that this is not a grudge against millionaires, it absolutely is. In exchange, he will give families earning under $150,000 a check for $500. Let that sink in. This is a move that he claims he’s going to be so beneficial for the middle class but will actually put more strain on us when we lose all of the tax base that fleeing millionaires once provided. And even more appealing, somehow he believes he can make up for it by appeasing people with $500. It's unconscionable and insulting. This is New Jersey, Phil. We are not stupid.

If, despite what is clearly a political stunt, you are still a fan of Murphy’s after he has done everything he can possibly do to destroy our state, I’m dying to know, what is the redeeming quality that you still see in this governor? Never once has he uttered a word about property tax relief. All he has ever done is raise taxes. It’s like an addiction for him. And no, we are not dumb enough to fall for it. Not one of us is going to be appeased with a $500 check (or $300 in certain cases where there is tax liability.) As Jon Bramnick, the Assembly Minority Leader, so accurately stated in an article on NJ.com, the measure is, “a gift for the Florida economy and a nightmare for New Jersey,” because it will cause more people to exit the state. It’s a slap in the face to not just millionaires, but to all of us.

Pack your bags.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

