Cop injured, person shot dead at Keansburg, NJ pharmacy

KEANSBURG — A hostage situation ended with a person getting shot dead by police, according to multiple reports.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported Keansburg police responded to the Keansburg Pharmacy at Keansburg Plaza on Main Street around 3:30 p.m.

Mayor George Hoff told New Jersey 101.5 that an officer was injured and another person was dead. He referred additional questions about the incident to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, which did not immediately return a message seeking additional information.

Police-involved shootings in New Jersey are investigated by the Attorney General's Office. The Attorney General's Office on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The injured officer was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, according to Hoff.

The mayor along with the New Jersey State PBA expressed sympathy for the officers involved.

"The dangers of our work are constant," the PBA said in a tweet.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.