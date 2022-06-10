Justin Bieber is partially paralyzed: New York, Philadelphia shows canceled?

We are awaiting the final confirmation but Justin Bieber's upcoming concerts in New York and Philadelphia are uncertain (at best), as of Friday afternoon. We're expecting an update from his management shortly.

The "Peaches" singer made the announcement in an emotional Instagram video as he revealed he's suffering from facial paralysis. He had already been forced to cancel tour dates in Toronto and Washington, D.C.

Bieber says he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it's affected many of his facial muscles. He is struggling to blind in one of his eyes and he can only smile with one side of his mouth in the video.

Bieber says he'll take the time to recover, and he'll work on recovery, but it is not clear how long that will take.

Justin is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on June 13 and June 14. He was scheduled to perform in Philadelphia in less than a week on Thursday, June 16.

We're awaiting the final confirmation from Bieber's tour management and Live Nation on the next steps for the tour. At this point -- if you have tickets, hold on to them and wait.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he said on Instagram. “I can’t smile on this side of my face…there’s full paralysis in the center of my face.”

“So for those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, incapable of doing them.”

And, in the meantime, we'll wish Justin a speedy recovery! We love you, Justin!