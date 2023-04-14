Just months in prison: 81-year-old killer dies while serving time

🔴 Stanley C. Wilson was serving a 12-year sentence after admitting he killed his wife

🔴 Wife Sarah died after Stanley pushed her into a lamp while watching TV

🔴 He had been hospitalized in February in Camden

GLASSBORO — An 81-year-old man serving time for the killing of his wife has died while serving his time.

Stanley C. Wilson was being held at the South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton after he admitted to punching and choking his wife Sarah during an argument in September 2020, according to NJ.com. He then pushed her into a lamp while they watched TV.

Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in December, according to state court records.

The Department of Corrections confirmed for New Jersey 101.5 that Wilson died of natural causes at Cooper University Hospital in February.

Fight while watching TV

After the initial choking the couple was watching TV in their den. Stanley Wilson was drinking and pushed his wife into a lamp and she slumped to the floor, Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Spanarkel said during a hearing in 2020, according to NJ.com.

He left the house and told several family friends he may have killed his wife during their fight. One of those friends called police.

According to her obituary, Sarah Wilson was one of seven children and grew up in Maryland. She moved to Glassboro after getting married and was a member of the Turnersville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

