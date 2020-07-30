Following the 10th-warmest June on record, the state is rounding out what will likely go down as the warmest July ever in New Jersey.

Finalized numbers in the coming days will determine whether July 2020 holds the distinction by itself, or shares the top spot with other years.

On Thursday, State Climatologist Dave Robinson, based at Rutgers University, said the average of high and low temperatures for each day in July was coming in at 78.3 degrees, just 0.1 degree below the all-time high recorded by the years 1955, 1999 and 2011.

Such records have been kept since 1895.

"It's not necessarily the case where we're getting record daily high temperatures, but we're just above normal day after day after day," Robinson said. "And we don't have that much in the way of relief come in with some cooler air."

Outside of the higher elevations and along the coast, many areas of the Garden State hit the 90-degree mark on approximately 15 days, Robinson said. There has not been official 100-degree reading in New Jersey this summer, he said.

"It's summertime in New Jersey — so of course the heat won't be ending any time soon," added New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. "Long-range models suggest a warmer-than-normal August, with occasional bouts of 90+ degree temperatures."

Five of the first seven months of 2020 ranked in their respective top-10s for warmth. April and May both posted average temperatures below normal.

A July for the record books isn't uncommon in New Jersey, at least temperature-wise. Seven of the nine warmest Julys on record have occurred since 2010, Robinson said.

As of Thursday, July 2020 was ranked as the 20th wettest for New Jersey. The northern segment of the state is running about half an inch above normal, while the south, which saw the brunt of the impact from Tropical Storm Fay, has seen precipitation about 2.5 inches above normal.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.