VINELAND – Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man they said was shot and killed by a police officer, after repeatedly using a backhoe to attack vehicles and police in an incident on Saturday.

Joshua Gonzalez, of Millville, was found at the controls of the construction equipment when Vineland police responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m. in the area of West Park Drive, according to the state Attorney General's Office on Wednesday.

Police officers tried to stop Gonzalez for about 30 minutes, during which time he caused extensive damage to several residences and vehicles, including two police SUVs, an ambulance and an occupied civilian car, according to state prosecutors.

Three Vineland police officers suffered minor injuries during the incident near the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park.

They were treated and released.

During the encounter, Vineland Police Sgt. Louis Platania fired his service weapon at Gonzalez, who was pronounced dead at the scene before 6 a.m.

On Twitter Sunday, a reporter with Fox 29 Philadelphia, Marcus Espinoza, shared video from the incident as recorded by a neighbor.

The Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate, under state protocol for any police-involved shooting.

