Vineland, NJ police shoot, kill man after backhoe rampage – report

VINELAND – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a police encounter early Saturday in Vineland, in which one man was shot and killed and three police officers were hurt.

The incident unfolded at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park around 5:30 a.m., according to the Attorney General's Office, as three officers from the Vineland Police Department suffered minor injuries.

On Twitter, a reporter with Fox 29 Philadelphia, Marcus Espinoza, shared a video from a neighbor at Lincoln Avenue and Brandywine Drive that shows someone using a backhoe to flip a police SUV on its side.

One officer fired his service weapon, killing the man, whose identity was not released.

First aid was given but the man was pronounced dead at the scene before 6 a.m., state authorities said.

The three officers were treated and released for their injuries.

(Marcus Espinosa, Fox 29 Philly via Twitter)

Espinoza also shared a clip after it had grown light out, as the vehicles still lay damaged.

As reported by 6ABC Action News, the video from the scene shows both an ambulance and a police SUV on their sides, another police SUV with front-end damage, and a badly damaged car.

