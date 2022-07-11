Join Spadea for an evening of laughter and music in Atlantic City

Nothing says summertime in New Jersey more than a great day at the beach, body surfing a few waves and then settling in for a fantastic dinner and one of the best shows in Atlantic City.

Coming up on August 27, I'll be back on stage with my friends Michael Martocci, Dean Schneider, and the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra.

After a very successful several years with comedians, The Sopranos and the Jersey House Husbands, we've got a special event to offer.

The legend, Tom Dreesen, Ol' Blue Eyes Opening act known as the "Man who made Sinatra laugh," will be headlining our show in A.C. Here's an excerpt from the show site:

Sinatra, An Evening of Laughter, Music & Stories, is coming to Ovation Hall on Saturday, August 27! This show combines the talent of Frank Sinatra's opening act and 50 years in show biz, Tom Dreesen, one of the best interpreters of the Sinatra Songbook, Michael Martocci, and a 22 piece Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra conducted by Dean Schneider. This magical evening hosted by NJ 101.5’s Bill Spadea includes intriguing stories told by Tom Dreesen, who toured the nation for 13 years as the opening act for Frank Sinatra and had formed a long friendship with him. The New Jersey native, Michael Martocci, who has been boosted by Mr. Sinatra's manager, Eliot Weisman, that "Michael is the closest you will ever come to reliving the Sinatra experience". - theoceanac.com

Don't miss this show!

Get your tickets HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.