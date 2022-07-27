Join Spadea at the Cape May County Zoo this Saturday

If you've never taken your family to the Cape May County Zoo, you're missing out. Great animals, exhibits, and people.

It's a fun day trip close to the shore. From bison to lions to every animal in between, you'll be fascinated by how close you are to the animals.

The family-friendly atmosphere and the accommodations for larger crowds helped motivate the New Jersey "Blexit" team to host an event this coming Saturday.

"Blexit" is a new political term used to describe the exit of black voters from the Democratic Party.

Many traditional groups who have supported the Democrats for decades are waking up to the failure of policies and the lack of leadership at the local and national levels.

They are seeing the destructive results of decades of tax dollars being poured into bureaucracies with little or no results for the people suffering in poverty and under the oppression of violence.

Many of our cities have become nearly unlivable for so many working families as crime rises, deplorable conditions exist in public housing and the education system fails to help kids get to the next level.

The cycle of poverty and violence can be stopped. But it takes leadership and well, common sense.

Tax incentives for businesses to move into the cities and hire locally. Increasing the number of police officers patrolling and interacting in the community.

Re-arresting perps who were released for "COVID" and forcing them to complete their sentences is a top priority for public safety.

Honoring federal detainer orders to turn illegals wanted for other crimes to federal law enforcement would be among the first things to do.

Then you have to look at the disbursement of benefits. Who's collecting for dead relatives or friends? Who is using the money for illicit activities?

There is an estimated 15% of ALL welfare payments are fraudulent. Add to this tax credits for families who home school or chose private schools and ramp up the acceptance to charter schools.

We need to stop the identity policies of telling people that voting and party affiliation are related to skin color. It's dangerous, inaccurate and has prevented progress.

As many black Americans leave the Democrats, it's critical for the Republicans to be worthy of these new potential voters.

Stop pandering and start embracing common-sense policies that will empower all people regardless of their skin color.

At the same time being mindful of the severe damage caused to families and communities over the past few decades that have made many city neighborhoods unlivable. And offering practical solutions to fix it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

