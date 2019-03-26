Join Doyle at the Bladder Cancer Walk in Bradley Beach

As our long term listeners (well, at least two years, anyway) will know, I am a stage 4 bladder cancer survivor and for the last couple of years I have participated in the New Jersey Walk to End Bladder Cancer. Since May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, the walk this year is on May 4th on the Bradley Beach boardwalk. The walk is at 1 pm, but check-in starts at noon.

Bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer and nearly four times more common in men than women, but doesn’t get the same attention or research dollars that other cancers get. I am going to have my own team this year, so if you want to walk with me, you can join here to represent Team Doyle . Or if you want to donate without walking, you can use the same page.

Hopefully I will see you on the Bradley Beach boardwalk on May 4th at 1 pm. Thanks in advance for any support you can give.

