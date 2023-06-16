Join Chevy Chase for Q&A after a screening of ‘Christmas Vacation’

Ok, so we haven’t even hit the Fourth of July yet, but there’s never a bad time to think about Christmas.

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced a special event coming up on Dec. 15: a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” followed by a conversation with the film’s star, Chevy Chase.

The way NJPAC describes it:

Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni share behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the making of the movie, and answer your questions about Chevy’s storied career, including SNL and Caddyshack. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available to take photos after the show. So grab your ugly holiday sweater and refill your eggnog, because “nobody’s walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas!”

Special Screening And Q&A Of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" With Chevy Chase Getty Images loading...

Not only is the film my favorite Christmas movie, it is considered a holiday classic, even though it received middling reviews when it was released in 1989.

Chase stars as Clark Griswold, a family man through and through, who wants nothing more than an old fashioned family Christmas. That goal is made more difficult by bickering in-laws, troublesome Christmas lights, annoying neighbors, an uninvited Cousin Eddie, and a squirrel. Oh, and there’s the issue with Clark’s Christmas bonus.

What’s really exciting to me is that Chase will not just be talking about Christmas Vacation, but about his entire filmography. The hi-jinks associated with the filming of Caddyshack are legendary, and, of course, he was a comedic pioneer, starring in the very first season of Saturday Night Live.

36th AFI Life Achievement Award - Arrivals Getty Images for AFI loading...

Tickets will be available through the NJPAC website.

