Join celebrity judges at NJ event showcasing favorite local restaurants

Sixty-five of the best food and alcohol purveyors in Middlesex County will get together and highlight a favorite plate or beverage that makes each place so special.

The event will be Monday, March 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pines Manor in Edison, New Jersey, and is an all-you-can-eat and drink experience with tickets going for $75 if purchased by March 24 or $85 at the door.

The event is sponsored by the Edison Chamber of Commerce and tickets are available online.

This year four judges will taste and award the best Middlesex has to offer. The panel of judges is impressive and include celebrity chef and major New Jersey and New York restaurant owner David Burke, Eric Hambrecht of the Stage House Tavern in Somerset, Scotch Plains and Mountainside, John Manzo of Be My Guest Catering in Metuchen and Garry Ruane of the Gran Centurions Banquet Hall in Clark.

These four very qualified judges will be judging 35 participating restaurants, 15 dessert spots and 15 liquor, wine, and beer purveyors.

Wow, that is a full day of judging with a full menu of places.

This is the first time in the 27 years of the event that food experts will judge the food and alcohol offerings. Previously the event was judged by the 750 attendees to the event.

For the estimated 750 tastegoers there will be raffle prizes with gift certificates, air flyers, microwaves, and other favorable prizes to win. Just a note, since alcohol will be available no one under the age of 21 will be allowed into the event.

This is a magnificent event to eat, drink and be merry, it is also a magnificent event to check out some of the best food and liquor purveyors that Middlesex has to offer. Enjoy yourself.

