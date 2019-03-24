Join Big Joe Henry for the 6th annual Recipe for Success Gala

Join me as I host one of my favorite events, the 6th annual Recipe for Success Gala , Monday Mar. 25, 2019 at the Navesink Country Club in Middletown.

Recipe for Success is an evening that features tastings from over 20 of the Jersey Shore’s best restaurants. Sample wine, craft beer and great spirits. Enjoy a fresh oyster bar and the opportunity to taste rare wines by the glass. Plus there will be live, silent and chance auctions.

The Joe Romanowski Culinary Education Foundation was established in the memory of my good friend chef Joseph Romanowski who mentored and nurtured many of the Jersey Shore’s finest up-and-coming chefs. Romanowski was chef and owner at his highly acclaimed restaurants, Joe and Maggie’s Bistro in Long Branch and Bay Ave Trattoria in Highlands.

Funds raised at the annual event are awarded as scholarships to students at the Culinary Education Center in Asbury Park. Culinary Education Center is the collaboration between Brookdale Community College and the Monmouth County Vocational School District. Since the nonprofit was formed in 2014, JOCEF awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships.

For more information or to purchase your tickets click here. If you can't make it this year but still want to help this great organization you cant donate here.

