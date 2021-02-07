Man admits brutally raping woman on Burlington City street

A rapist faces 12 years in prison after admitting that he brutally attacked a woman on a Burlington City street more than a year ago.

John Lewis was arrested a day after raping the woman on Union Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2019.

Prosecutors said the woman had been walking home from a friend's house when she was approached by the stranger. Lewis dragged her into an alley and punched and kicked her face, breaking several teeth and facial bones as well as causing a brain aneurism. He also threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

Police were called after someone heard the woman's screams for help.

Investigators used surveillance cameras to track down the now 29-year-old Browns Mill man. Police said they found the woman's credit card in his wallet.

Lewis pleaded guilty last month to first-degree aggravated sexual assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 14 by Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines sitting in Burlington County. Lewis will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he could be paroled and he will be subject to lifetime parole supervision and the state's sex-offender registry.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

