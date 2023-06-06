John Cusack will screen ‘High Fidelity’ followed by a Q&A at the State Theatre

One of the biggest stars of the 80s & 90s — and I guy I feel like I grew up with, John Cusack, will be making a special appearance at the State Theatre in New Brunswick for a screening of his 2000 film “High Fidelity.”

The screening will be followed by a moderated discussion as well as a Q&A with the audience and Cusack.

I won’t go over his entire filmography, but the man has been in some classic 80s films: as Lloyd Dobler in the iconic “Say Anything,” and in other films like “Sixteen Candles,” “Better Off Dead,” and “The Sure Thing.”

He graduated to 90s flicks like “The Grifters,” “Eight Men Out,” “Being John Malkovich,” “The Thin Red Line,” Con Air,” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.”

Those represent but a fraction of the 70 films he’s starred in during a varied and unpredictable career.

In 2001, Cusack was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical for his role in the feature version of Nick Hornby's English novel, High Fidelity.

In addition to starring in the film, Cusack also co-produced and co-wrote the script with Steve Pink and D.V. DeVincentis. The film also stars Jack Black, Lisa Bonet, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Joan Cusack.

The screening and conversation will take place on Oct. 12 and tickets are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office and online here.

