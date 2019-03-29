JERSEY CITY — An investigation continued Friday into the killing of a woman whose body was found in a lake on Sunday morning.

The body of Caroline Cano, 45, was discovered about 9:30 a.m. in a lake at Lincoln Park in the city's West Side, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

No arrests have been made in the case and officials have not said whether they have identified any suspects.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that investigators are looking for surveillance video that may reveal information about Cano's death.

Officials told The Jersey Journal that the woman had been strangled.

Cano's roommate told NBC New York that Cano left their apartment, which is located a block from the park, for a jog around 5:30 a.m. The roommate said Cano worked as a nanny.

Hudson County Freeholder Bill O'Dea posted on his Facebook page that he and Jersey City Councilman Mira Prinz-Arey plan a community meeting Tuesday at the Gallo Center. Suarez and Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari will attend. O'Dea said police have already increased patrols around the park

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

