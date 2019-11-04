Joe Pesci’s Lavallette home is for sale

If you’ve always wanted to live at the Jersey Shore, there’s a 7,200 square foot mansion on the market: Joe Pesci’s Lavallette house on Barnegat Bay has been listed for $6.5 million, according to realtor.com. According to the site, the last time it was sold (in 1994), it went for $850,000.

Ok, here are the details inside: eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, walls of glass providing water views, a master bedroom with a private balcony, a home theater, as well as an elevator. Outside: a huge deck in back with a heated pool and a hot tub; the deck leads to a private dock. According to the Asbury Park Press, the property taxes for 2018 were $23,516.

