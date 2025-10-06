If artificial intelligence, or AI, doesn’t disturb you on one level, it probably will on another. It’s now even affecting human relationships and driving a wedge between real-life romantic couples.

A recent study came out finding more than 28% of U.S. adults say they’ve had at least one intimate or romantic connection with an AI-generated partner.

Yes, a fake person that does not exist. Isn’t this just appealing to the narcissist in some people? A perfect partner, just like a perfect person, does not exist. So we’ve created them.

New Jerseyans spend a shocking amount of time talking to A.I.

Read More: New Jersey spends too much time talking to AI

Job Loss Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Job loss

If that’s not scary, how about the fact that AI is threatening many jobs? Not just glam jobs like acting. Whoopi Goldberg went off on the AI actress Tilly Norwood, for example. But in many industries, the AI threat is real.

Radiologists, financial advisors, paralegals, journalists, broadcasters, bookkeepers, web developers, customer service reps, and many other jobs are under the threat of being taken over by artificial intelligence.

What jobs are safe Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

What’s safe

A report by the resume-writing service Resume Now has identified 13 careers that offer good pay and long-term stability that are not likely to be replaced by AI. What’s more, these are jobs that don’t require a college degree.

If you’re looking for a little hope and some AI-safe career planning, scroll down. (I should probably take this opportunity to say this really is Jeff Deminski writing this and not ChatGPT.)

13 Jobs Safe From AI Takeover

Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists Photo by Troy Olson on Unsplash loading...

Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

Fire prevention needs humans in the field and can’t be entirely automated.

Median pay: $71,420 a year

Flight attendants Photo by Lorenzo Renga on Unsplash loading...

Flight attendants

AI can’t serve meals, calm a nervous passenger in an emergency, or do all the little customer service things requiring a human touch.

Median pay: $68,370 a year

Hotel Manager Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Hotel managers

Overseeing operations, managing staff and keeping guests happy isn’t something AI can effectively do. AI can’t unclog a guestroom toilet or reach a weary traveler on a human level.

Median pay: $65,360 a year

Electricians Photo by Anton Dmitriev on Unsplash loading...

Electricians

It’s one of several trades that AI can’t duplicate. AI can’t install your circuit breaker. Electrical work requires a human presence.

Median pay: $61,590 a year

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters Photo by bhagya laxmi on Unsplash loading...

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Plumbing is not predictable. Experts say AI-controlled robots could handle some of it but not all of it.

Median pay: $61,550 a year

Industrial machine mechanics Photo by Septian setiawan on Unsplash loading...

Industrial machine mechanics

Maintaining mechanical systems in industrial settings is something AI would struggle with. A human should still be needed for the real-time problem-solving demands of the work.

Median pay: $61,170 a year

Chefs and head cooks Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash loading...

Chefs and head cooks

Sure, you can try to mechanize cooking, but AI can’t taste the sauce. AI can’t have the intrinsic deeply personal touch of a top chef. The career requires a creative touch.

Median pay: $58,920 a year

Hearing Aid Photo by Mark Paton on Unsplash loading...

Hearing aid specialists

Perhaps it will serve as a tool within the job, but AI can’t handle the hands-on requirements of this career.

Median pay: $58,670

Personal service managers Photo by Fotos on Unsplash loading...

Personal service managers

Things like event planning or luxury concierge services requires personal relationships, emotional intelligence and decision-making that AI cannot handle.

Median pay: $57,570

Machinery maintenance workers Photo by Ryan Foon on Unsplash loading...

Machinery maintenance workers

A job that sometimes requires complicated repairs in real-time and problem-solving done by humans and not AI.

Median pay: $61,170 a year

Insurance sales agents Photo by Sebastian Herrmann on Unsplash loading...

Insurance sales agents

While AI can do some underwriting tasks, this job requires personal attention.

Median pay: $59,080 a year

Aircraft cargo supervisor Photo by Raul Gonzalez Escobar on Unsplash loading...

Aircraft cargo supervisor

Experts say AI won’t ever fully take over this job because you need human supervisors to handle the unexpected.

Median pay: $58,920

Security and fire alarm systems installers Photo by Salah Regouane on Unsplash loading...

Security and fire alarm systems installers

They say installing and troubleshooting security and fire systems will still require human intuition.

Median pay: $56,430 a year