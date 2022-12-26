Fox News host trying to sell million-dollar NJ beach home he renovated

BEACH HAVEN — Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters has put his Jersey Shore beach house on the market.

The "Jesse Watters Primetime" star is looking to unload the 2,000-square-foot LBI home that he and his wife Emma bought in April 2021 for $1.1 million.

The four-bedroom house on 5th Street was listed in October for $1.99 million but is now offering for $1.849 million.

A native Philadelphian, Watters is probably no stranger to summers on LBI.

The house is just a couple of quick, walkable blocks from the famed Chicken or the Egg diner and the 5th Street Pavillion Beach, where he proposed to his now-second wife back in 2019. The couple is expecting their second child together — a daughter.

The home, built in 1984, was renovated this year with custom cabinets, new appliances and granite countertops. The property has 2.5 baths.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private deck.

The garage can fit two vehicles, but it looks like the family has been using it as a game room. The backyard also has lots of entertaining space, as well as an outside shower — a Jersey Shore beach home must-have.

Property taxes for the home are $10,500 a year.

According to Redfin, the median sale price of homes in Beach Haven this fall was $2.2 million, up 122% year over year.

