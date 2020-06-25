Jersey summer produce is here!

Many of us wait all year for locally grown produce. Strawberries that taste like strawberries, tomatoes that are the best in the world. String beans and squash that aren't limp and mushy. Well head straight to your local farm market and stock up, cause they're just about all here. With the exception of local corn, field grown tomatoes and some tree fruits, local stands are chock full of the bounty that makes us the Great Garden State. I recently stopped at my favorite farm stand and garden center, Red Top Market on Rt. 70 in Southampton, Burlington County.

