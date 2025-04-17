What is the Jersey Slide — and did I just do it?

For better or for worse, Jersey drivers have a reputation. One thing we’re known for in the Garden state is the ‘Jersey Slide.’

What is a Jersey Slide?

As defined by Best of NJ, the Jersey Slide is “a move in which a driver goes from the far left lane of traffic all the way over to the exit ramp in one swift motion, usually without using a blinker.“

It’s also called the Jersey cut, weave, shuffle, or swerve.

So here’s where I need your help… am I guilty of doing the Jersey Slide on a recent commute?

Here’s how it went down.

Was this a Jersey slide?

I was driving on 295 and I was close to my exit. For context: I was in the middle lane (of three).

There was no one to the left of me, but there was someone in front of me and behind me. The car in the right lane was traveling the same speed as I was making it impossible for me to get ahead of them.

With a car behind me, I couldn’t slow down to get behind the car to the right of me to make my way over to the exit.

With my exit quickly approaching, I started to panic.

At what felt like the very last second, the car in front of me gave me just enough room to make a totally Jersey maneuver. I put my right blinker on to signal that I was going to cut across the right lane whether the driver liked it or not.

Sorry driver!

I gunned it and in one straight line went from the center lane directly into the exit ramp at the last possible second.

But does this count as a true Jersey Slide?

I wasn’t coming in from the far left lane. Plus I was courteous enough to use my turn signal to let the person that I was about to (somewhat) cut off know that I was about to merge into their lane.

So I need you to let me know: does that really count as a Jersey Slide? Or am I some sort of wannabe?

Let me know in this poll:

