Jersey Shore town is buying an inflatable water park

LACEY — Township officials expect an inflatable water park to open this summer in Barnegat Lake.

The inflatables were purchased from a Wisconsin-based company called Commercial Recreation Specialists .

The water park is part of the municipality's $3.29 million capital improvement plan. The township is borrowing $2.43 million in order to help pay for the projects, according to the bonding ordinance that the Township Committee adopted last month.

The park, which is expected to open in late-June or early-July, will allow township residents to rent it out for parties. And even adults will be allowed to play, the township said last month.

Lacey water park rendering.

The CRS website says that the company has been in the recreation business for over 75 years. The site has several examples of other parks they have designed all over the country, including WhoaZone at Heron Beach in Michigan and Altitude H2O near Dallas.

The multi-million-dollar improvements in the township will also upgrade other parks. The bond ordinance also will help purchase new emergency and public words equipment, five heavy-duty public works vehicles and a shuttle bus. The borrowing also will fund various road improvements, according to the ordinance.

While the design of the Lake Barnegat park has not been confirmed, it is likely that it will be something like the park featured in this video: